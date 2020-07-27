CPD vehicle pursuit leads to suspect crash in Mecklenburg, no known injuries

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit Saturday after responding to a call about a carjacking that occurred near Concord Mills.
During the afternoon of July 25, Concord Police received a call about a carjacking that took place at the Circle K located off of Concord Mills Blvd. Officers arrived on the scene in minutes, Captain John Tierney said.
Once on scene, the officers began a pursuit of the suspect who was driving the stolen vehicle. After about 14 minutes, Tierney said, the suspect wrecked the vehicle in Mecklenburg County off of Rocky River Road. The suspect then fled the scene of the wreck on foot.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department aided in trying to locate the suspect, Tierney said, with its helicopter and K-9 units. But the search was unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as a black male in his early twenties with medium length hair, a skinny build, and was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark jeans. He has not yet been located. The suspect is believed to be a juvenile, Tierney said.
Before stealing the vehicle, the suspect arrived at the Circle K in a separate vehicle that had been previously stolen in Mecklenburg County and had been involved in a vehicle pursuit with CMPD that same day, Tierney said.
The victim of the car jacking at the Circle K did receive some abrasions during the theft but was otherwise unharmed.
The investigation is still ongoing, The Concord Police Department stated.
