Cress named interim emergency services chief

Rowan County announced the appointment of Allen Cress as Interim Emergency Services Chief following the departure of Chris Soliz.
Rowan officials express well wishes to Chief Soliz in his future employment endeavors.
A 26 year employee of Rowan County, Chief Cress has spent the past 5 years as Rowan County’s 9-1-1 Chief. He first started work in public service in 1982 when he joined the Rockwell Rural Fire Department as a volunteer while a student at East Rowan High School. He served 20 years as Chief of the Fire Department and still serves as a firefighter and Advanced EMT.
Cress holds NC instructor certifications in Fire and EMS and international 9-1-1 instruction. He also holds a certification in County Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Chief Cress is the Vice President of the NC Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association, an organization that advocates for the 9-1-1 industry in NC. Cress said he looks forward to continuing his relationship with the entire Public Safety Community of Rowan County and the citizens they serve.