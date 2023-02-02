KANNAPOLIS — A 14-year-old is the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Elwood Street, Kannapolis Police said. The juvenile is in custody.

The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, that left a 17-year-old dead.

Police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 11 p.m. Jan. 26 on Elwood Street. When they arrived, officers found Ty’el Hankins, 17, of Charlotte, deceased in his vehicle. He had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into the home at 401 Elwood Street.

Two juveniles were also involved in the incident and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information about this incident or any others, contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.