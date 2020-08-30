22-year-old man dies following motorcycle crash

KANNAPOLIS – A 22-year-old Kannapolis man died following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
According to a press releases, on Saturday, August 29, at 2:50 PM, Kannapolis Police Department officers responded to the intersection of South Little Texas Road and Hyde Street in reference to a traffic crash involving a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2002 Lincoln passenger car. An investigation revealed that the motorcycle ran into the back of the car as the car was turning from South Little Texas Road onto Hyde Street.
The driver of the motorcycle, Keeari Euryan Knox, was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash. He was transported by Cabarrus County EMS to Atrium Health Cabarrus where he succumbed to his injuries.
The speed of the motorcycle appears to have been a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation continues.
