A family is displaced by house fire on Rocky River Road

CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 5100 block of Rocky River Road in Concord Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 4:23 p.m.

Fire apparatus and personnel were on the scene within three minutes and found a residential structure with smoke showing. The fire was brought under control within 22 minutes, officials said.

During the primary search of the house, firefighters located the family’s three dogs. Unfortunately, when the dogs were found and taken from the house, they had already succumbed to smoke inhalation and had passed away. The family’s pet rabbit also perished in the fire. There were no other injuries, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family who was displaced by the fire.

In total, four engine companies, one ladder company, one rescue company and two battalion chiefs responded with a total of 24 firefighters. The Concord Fire Department was assisted by the Harrisburg Fire Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department and Cabarrus County EMS.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.