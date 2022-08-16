A two-year-old dies in hit-and-run in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY — A two-year-old was killed on N.C. Highway 73 following a hit-and-run.
Officials with the N.C. Highway Patrol stated that on Aug. 12 around 11:03 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the highway. A child ran into the eastbound lane near Fitzgerald Street.
The vehicle struck and killed the child and then fled the scene.
Officials stated that the vehicle is a dark colored four-door sedan.
If anyone has information on the incident or was a witness, officials stated, contact the N.C. Highway Patrol.