A two-year-old dies in hit-and-run in Cabarrus County

N.C. Highway Patrol
KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

CABARRUS COUNTY — A two-year-old was killed on N.C. Highway 73 following a hit-and-run.

Officials with the N.C. Highway Patrol stated that on Aug. 12 around 11:03 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the highway. A child ran into the eastbound lane near Fitzgerald Street. 

The vehicle struck and killed the child and then fled the scene.

Officials stated that the vehicle is a dark colored four-door sedan.

If anyone has information on the incident or was a witness, officials stated, contact the N.C. Highway Patrol.

