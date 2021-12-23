Archie, Hill-Greene earn top honors from Kannapolis Police Department

“Nicole is known for her high level of productivity and positive attitude. She is always the first to arrive at work, never complains and has a smile that is contagious. Her peers recognize that she sets a great example with her honesty and integrity. She conducts herself personally and professionally in a manner that is consistent with the ethics and core values of our department,” said Deputy Police Chief Daniel Wallace.

Annually, an officer is presented with the Roger Dale Carter Memorial Service Award. This year the honor goes to W. David Archie who joined the department in 2015 as a patrol officer. He transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division in 2018 where he currently serves as a crime scene investigator in the Felony Investigations Unit.

He is a native of Rowan County and hold a B.S. degree in criminal justice from Appalachian State University. He is a resident of Cabarrus County and is engaged to Meagan Isenhour.

“He is on call continuously as part of his duties. He is known for his positive attitude and setting an example for everyone who works with him. He is frequently the first person to volunteer for any task and is always willing to help other officers – both personally and professionally,” commented Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry.