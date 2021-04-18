Arrest made in fatal Kannapolis convenience store shooting

An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred at Lane Street Express in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon.

The Kannapolis Police Department announced in a press release Nolan Kiel Graves, 22, of Concord has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting of Lena Morgan, 24, of Concord.

The shooting reportedly occurred at approximately 12:53 p.m. on Sunday at Lane Street Express located at 2013 Lane Street, according to a report from the Kannapolis Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, Morgan was found to have been shot in an apparent drive-by shooting. She died at scene.

According to the police report, an investigation began Sunday afternoon and Kannapolis investigators were able to learn this was a drive-by shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the store. They were able to reportedly attain information that led them to identify Graves as the alleged suspect.

Graves was reportedly located in Charlotte on Sunday night by officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. He was arrested without incident and is currently in custody in the Cabarrus County Jail.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, this was “not a random shooting based on the investigation.”

No further details will be released at this point.