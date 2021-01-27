Atrium invests $11 million in employees and local restaurant

CHARLOTTE – For over 10 months, healthcare workers across the Atrium Health enterprise have tirelessly and selflessly cared for hundreds of thousands of patients while fighting a global pandemic. To provide both front-line workers and support staff throughout the system an opportunity to enjoy one or more nice, relaxing meals with their families at home in the coming weeks, as well as boost the local economy, Atrium Health is investing $11 million in meal vouchers from DoorDash.