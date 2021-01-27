 Skip to main content
Atrium invests $11 million in employees and local restaurants
  Updated
Atrium Healthcare System

Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center has helped its frontline employees, providing them with free meals for them and their families. 

 Courtesy of Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE – For over 10 months, healthcare workers across the Atrium Health enterprise have tirelessly and selflessly cared for hundreds of thousands of patients while fighting a global pandemic.

To provide both front-line workers and support staff throughout the system an opportunity to enjoy one or more nice, relaxing meals with their families at home in the coming weeks, as well as boost the local economy, Atrium Health is investing $11 million in meal vouchers from DoorDash.

Nearly 67,000 teammates who work for the Atrium Health enterprise, whether in the Charlotte region, or at Wake Forest Baptist Health or Atrium Health Navicent, in the Winston-Salem and Macon, Georgia, areas, respectively, have received vouchers worth $50 to $250, depending on their role, classification and full-time or part-time status.

They will also receive free DashPass subscriptions for three months offering employees unlimited free delivery fees on DoorDash orders.

