Booze It and Lose It holiday enforcement campaign begins
Booze It and Lose It holiday enforcement campaign begins

Booze It and Lose It

Law enforcement across the state will be working to keep impaired drivers off NC roads

 N.C.Department of Transportation

RALEIGH – Christmas lights won’t be the only thing lighting up the night this holiday season.

Starting Monday, Dec. 13, through Jan. 2, law enforcement officers will be stepping up patrols across the state to stop impaired drivers as part of the "Booze It & Lose It" holiday enforcement effort.

“If you’re out celebrating this holiday season, make sure you have a sober ride home,” said Mark Ezzell, program director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, or NCGHSP. “If you drive under the influence, you have a lot to lose. Not only could you kill yourself or someone else, but you could face thousands of dollars in court costs and fines, jail time, or a revoked license.”

The “Booze It & Lose It” holiday enforcement effort is the largest of such campaigns operated each year by NCGHSP. During the 2020 campaign, officers issued more than 1,700 violations for driving while intoxicated.

NCGHSP will be supporting the campaign through a combination of paid media advertising and social media outreach.

To date, 326 people have lost their lives on North Carolina roads in impaired driving crashes in 2021.

NCGHSP reminds all travelers to stay safe on the roads this holiday season by:

• Never driving impaired and always finding a safe ride home;

• Buckling your seatbelt when riding in any seat in the vehicle; and

• Following the speed limit.

