Boy shot and killed at home in Concord
The Concord Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday Morning that resulted in the death of a male juvenile. 

 Concord Police Department

CONCORD — A juvenile was shot and killed early Friday morning at a home in Concord.

At approximately 2:08 this morning, officers from the Concord Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 1080 Ramsgate Drive, Concord. Upon arriving on scene, officers found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon the arrival of medical personnel, the juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation remains fluid, but early indications are that the firearm was accidentally discharged by a resident of 1080 Ramsgate Drive who was the owner of the gun. At this

time, the male subject that discharged the firearm is being cooperative and speaking with

investigators at the Concord Police Department.

Concord Police are also conducting interviews with others that were present at the residence at the time of the incident. Currently, investigators are not looking for any other subjects nor is there any danger to the public.

Updates will be provided once more information becomes available and is verified.

