Cabarrus County fire marshal issues burning ban

CONCORD, N.C. – County fire crews kept busy with acres of brush fires throughout the day Monday, and the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a ban that prohibits any open burning within 100 feet of a structure. Extremely dry weather conditions led to the ban, which is effective immediately, according to Cabarrus County Fire Marshal Jacob Thompson.

The ban will stay in effect until further notice. It coincides with the statewide ban that took effect Monday (Nov. 29) at 5 p.m. and prohibits all open burning conducted more than 100 feet from a structure.

Any previously issued burning permits are now invalid and fires should be extinguished immediately. This includes any outdoor burning at a residence. Anyone in violation of the burning ban could receive a citation/fine. Officials also suspended issuing new burning permits.

Thompson said Cabarrus fire crews responded to two major brush fires during the day on Monday.