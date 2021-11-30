 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cabarrus County fire marshal issues burning ban
0 Comments

Cabarrus County fire marshal issues burning ban

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cabarrus County Government

Cabarrus County fire marshal issued a burn ban Monday evening following dry conditions and wind that created a wildfire hazard.

 Cabarrus County Government

CONCORD, N.C. – County fire crews kept busy with acres of brush fires throughout the day Monday, and the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a ban that prohibits any open burning within 100 feet of a structure. Extremely dry weather conditions led to the ban, which is effective immediately, according to Cabarrus County Fire Marshal Jacob Thompson.

The ban will stay in effect until further notice. It coincides with the statewide ban that took effect Monday (Nov. 29) at 5 p.m. and prohibits all open burning conducted more than 100 feet from a structure.

Any previously issued burning permits are now invalid and fires should be extinguished immediately. This includes any outdoor burning at a residence. Anyone in violation of the burning ban could receive a citation/fine. Officials also suspended issuing new burning permits.

Thompson said Cabarrus fire crews responded to two major brush fires during the day on Monday.

In one incident, between four and five acres burned from an unattended smoldering brush pile in the Rimer community. Crews responded from Rimer, Mount Pleasant, Northeast, Cold Water, Allen, Rockwell Rural and Mt. Mitchell fire departments, along with Cabarrus County Squad 410 and the North Carolina Forest Service. The N.C. Forest Service responded with a bulldozer and crews used it to cut a line to prevent the fire from spreading further, Thompson said.

In the other fire, between one and two acres was damaged after a burning brush pile spread in the Georgeville community. Georgeville, Midland and Allen fire departments responded, along with Cabarrus County Squad 410 and the N.C. Forest Service.

The open burning ban is authorized by the Fire Marshal’s Office per the N.C. State Building Code: Fire Prevention Code Section 307, and Chapter 34 of the Cabarrus County Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance.

Open burning includes leaves, branches and other plant material, along with recreational fires, bonfires and outdoor fireplaces. The ban does not apply to cooking fires such as grills or outdoor cookers. In all cases, it is illegal to burn trash, lumber, tires, newspapers, plastics or other non-vegetative materials. Residents should be especially careful with any potential ignition sources, such as cigarettes or sparks from lawn equipment.

For more information, contact the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal's Office at 704-920-2143.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Atlanta man stopped in Henderson County gets 177-225 months for trafficking in meth

  • Updated

Nov. 17—On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Chief Superior Court Judge Peter Knight sentenced Damian Lewis Furtch, 36, of Atlanta, to 177-225 months (14 years, nine months to 18 years, nine months) in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine. According to court records and Tuesday's sentencing hearing, on Feb. 19, 2019 at around midnight, Henderson County deputies stopped Furtch for following a vehicle too ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts