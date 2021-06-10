Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office looks for two missing adults

CABARRUS COUNTY — Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating two missing and possibly endangered adults.

On 6/9/21 at approximately 10:00pm, Annette Lemons Gamel, 79 years old and her son Douglas "Wade" Gamel, 59 years old, left their residence on Dairy Farm Road in Concord, N.C. Annette Gamel is suffering from dementia and Wade Gamel has mental health issues.

The family has no information as to where Wade may have taken his mother. Her walker was left at the residence that she needs to be able to walk.

Annette Gamel is a white female, 5'6" and 140 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes and was wearing red pants and a blue shirt. Wade Gamel is a white male, 5'7" and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Wade is driving a white 2016 Buick LaCrosse displaying NC Registration FMP3042.

If you have any information concerning where either party is, please contact Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000. Thanks for your help!