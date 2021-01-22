Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing adult

Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing adult who may be in danger.

Michael Davis, 43 years old, was reported missing by his family Jan. 19 after they became concerned. Davis left his home on Jan. 13 near N.C. Hwy 73 East and Irish Potato Road in Concord. Davis is a white male who is 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored sweat pants.

Davis is driving a white in color 2005 Acura MDX displaying North Carolina Registration ORY-3560.

The last location data we have on his cellular phone was Jan. 19 at 8:50 a.m. in Granville County, N.C. near the Virginia State line. Unfortunately, we have been unable to pin point an exact location. Davis has been found before sitting on the side of the road and sitting in store parking lots. Due to his medical condition, he is considered endangered.

Please contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000 immediately if you see Michael Davis or his vehicle. Thank you for your assistance.