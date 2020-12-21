Cabarrus Courhouse closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to COVID-19 positive tests

The Cabarrus County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday (Dec. 22) and Wednesday (Dec. 23) as a result of a number of courthouse employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The decision to close the courthouse was made after consultation with the Cabarrus Heath Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority. In addition to those testing positive, a number of others will have to quarantine due to potential exposure.

Domestic violence cases scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 23, will be continued until December 30. All other civil cases scheduled for this week will be rescheduled by the district court judges’ office. Anyone seeking an ex parte domestic violence protection order should seek relief at the Magistrates’ Office. District court criminal cases will also be rescheduled or addressed by a magistrate.

The Magistrates’ Office, which is located in the Sheriff’s Administrative Building, will remain open.

Courthouse staff and CHA are notifying those who have been identified as a close contact through contact tracing. CHA is informing close contacts of precautionary steps to follow, including a 14-day self-isolation.