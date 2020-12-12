Cabarrus Courts adjusting to statewide closure of courts due to COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• District Court probation court will be cancelled until January 19.

• DSS Child Support cases on December 14 will be rescheduled. DSS Child Support sessions scheduled for December 21, January 4, and January 11will be converted to remOte proceedings or rescheduled.

• DSS Child welfare Court will be remote until further notice, except Seven Day Hearings will be held in-person at 2 pm on December 14, December 21, December 29, January 4 and January 11.

• District Court domestic violence court will be held in-person on December 16, December 23, December 30,January 6, and January 13.

• Small claims court will resume after January 19.

• Our courts will continue to work with Sheriff Van Shaw, District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, Clerk Bill Baggs, and counsel to address criminal cases and those of incarcerated persons.

• Other sessions of court and further details can be found in Administrative Order 20-32.

While the courthouse remains open, we ask that only those who must appear in-person do so. Those who wish to address their traffic matters remotely-can use online services at http://www.nccourts.gov/services.