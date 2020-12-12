Cabarrus Courts adjusting to statewide closure of courts due to COVID-19

The Chief Justice announced Friday that North Carolina Courts will postpone non-essential, inperson court proceedings for 30 days, beginning Monday, Dec. 14. In response, we have adjusted Cabarrus County's Courts schedule in Administrative Order 20-32, which can be located at www.nccourts.gov. Our local court system is dedicated keeping our courts open while balancing the need for protecting public safety, public health, and addressing essential civil cases.
Here are a few decisions that will immediately affect court processes in Cabarrus County:
• The Grand Jury will meet as scheduled with appropriate public health precautions.
• All jury trials will be rescheduled for the next 30 days.
• Superior Court criminal trial sessions are converted to administrative sessions. Superior Court will continue to address criminal cases remotely.
• Superior Court will address civil cases remotely.
• District Court criminal court will be cancelled through January 14. First appearances will take place on Monday, Thursday, and Friday, with jail first appearances taking place at 10:30 a.m.
• District Court traffic court is cancelled on December 18 and January 8.
• District Court truancy court will resume in February.
• District Court probation court will be cancelled until January 19.
• DSS Child Support cases on December 14 will be rescheduled. DSS Child Support sessions scheduled for December 21, January 4, and January 11will be converted to remOte proceedings or rescheduled.
• DSS Child welfare Court will be remote until further notice, except Seven Day Hearings will be held in-person at 2 pm on December 14, December 21, December 29, January 4 and January 11.
• District Court domestic violence court will be held in-person on December 16, December 23, December 30,January 6, and January 13.
• Small claims court will resume after January 19.
• Our courts will continue to work with Sheriff Van Shaw, District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, Clerk Bill Baggs, and counsel to address criminal cases and those of incarcerated persons.
• Other sessions of court and further details can be found in Administrative Order 20-32.
While the courthouse remains open, we ask that only those who must appear in-person do so. Those who wish to address their traffic matters remotely-can use online services at http://www.nccourts.gov/services.
Our courts encourage anyone with a traffic or criminal case to check for their new court date online and sign-up for electronic court reminders (texts or emails), also available at http://www.nccourts.gov/services. The public may also find these services helpful in tracking cases of interest.
For more information, contact the Clerk's office at 704-262-5500.
Judge Martin B. (Marty) McGee is the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge and Judge Christy E. Wilhelm is the Chief District Court Judge.
