Cabarrus deputies find 15-year-old following human trafficking investigation

Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people in connection with sex trafficking of a 15-year-old.
Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit with the assistance of H.S.I., conducted an operation regarding Human Sex Trafficking in the Concord Mills area of Cabarrus County Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Detectives utilized a known Escort Service website attempting to identify potential underage victims of Human Sex Trafficking. Detectives were able to successfully recover a 15-year-old female during this operation who was found to be in the company of three adults who were of no relation to the victim. After further investigation Detectives determined the three adults, Erica R. Cheeks, Walter Ardrey, and Keith Henderson, were utilizing the minor victim to profit from sexual acts.
Erica Cheeks, 34 years old, is a resident of Charlotte, N.C. Cheeks was arrested on Feb. 2 in Charlotte with the assistance of CMPD. She remains in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond. Additional charges are pending.
Walter Ardrey, 40 years old, is a resident of Charlotte, N.C. Ardrey was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with Human Trafficking of a Minor, Promoting Prostitution of a Minor, and Misdemeanor Flee and Elude. Ardrey was taken to the Cabarrus County Detention Center and given a $750,000 secured bond. Ardrey has a criminal history which consists of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Selling Cocaine.
Keith Henderson, 32 years old, is a resident of Charlotte, N.C. Henderson was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with Human Trafficking of a Minor, Promoting Prostitution of a Minor, and Simple Possession of Schedule VI. Henderson was taken to the Cabarrus County Detention Center and given a $750,000 secured bond. At the conclusion of the arrest of Henderson, it was discovered that he was on Post Release Supervision for Violent Crimes he had been convicted of in a neighboring state.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has additional information concerning these individuals, please contact the VICE/Narcotics Unit at Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.