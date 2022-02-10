Cabarrus deputies find 15-year-old following human trafficking investigation

Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people in connection with sex trafficking of a 15-year-old.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit with the assistance of H.S.I., conducted an operation regarding Human Sex Trafficking in the Concord Mills area of Cabarrus County Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Detectives utilized a known Escort Service website attempting to identify potential underage victims of Human Sex Trafficking. Detectives were able to successfully recover a 15-year-old female during this operation who was found to be in the company of three adults who were of no relation to the victim. After further investigation Detectives determined the three adults, Erica R. Cheeks, Walter Ardrey, and Keith Henderson, were utilizing the minor victim to profit from sexual acts.

Erica Cheeks, 34 years old, is a resident of Charlotte, N.C. Cheeks was arrested on Feb. 2 in Charlotte with the assistance of CMPD. She remains in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond. Additional charges are pending.