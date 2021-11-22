Charges filed in fatal shooting of Kannapolis teen

Kannapolis — Charges were brought against two teenagers involved in the fatal shooting that occurred occured two weeks ago near G. W. Carver Elementary School.

Kannapolis Police responded to a call about a shooting around 2:12 p.m. near the 500 block of East C Street on Nov. 11.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicle involved and found a person who had been shot.

The victim, Logan Broome, 17, of Kannapolis, was flown to Atrium Main where he succumbed to his injuries.

As a result of the investigation, two juveniles, who were acquaintances of Broome, have been charged for their involvement with the shooting.

A 15-year-old has been charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property, and a 17-year-old has been charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property and Alter, Destroying or Stealing Criminal Evidence.

Both juveniles have been located and are currently in a juvenile holding facility.

Officials also stated that the shooting did not happen at G.W. Carver Elementary School or on any school property. No students or staff from the school were involved in the incident.