Charlotte pair charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that Timira Chiquita Glaspy, 31, of 4440 Merlane Drive, Charlotte, and Dandre Lamar Morrison, 33, of 4433 Knollcrest Drive, Charlotte, were both charged with insurance fraud, a felony, and misdemeanor making false statements on applications for insurance.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Morrison and Glaspy, who are friends, of telling insurance claim investigators with Integon Indemnity Corp. that Glaspy was injured in a collision while driving her vehicle May 22, 2021.

According to the criminal summonses, Glaspy was not in her vehicle at the time and couldn’t be injured as a result of this crash.

Special agents served both Glaspy and Morrison with criminal summonses on Dec. 16, 2021.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20% of your insurance premium goes to cover the cost of fraud. That’s why I’m aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may report fraud anonymously by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov