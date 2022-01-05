 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlotte pair charged with insurance fraud
0 Comments

Charlotte pair charged with insurance fraud

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey
Lindsay Aikman

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that Timira Chiquita Glaspy, 31, of 4440 Merlane Drive, Charlotte, and Dandre Lamar Morrison, 33, of 4433 Knollcrest Drive, Charlotte, were both charged with insurance fraud, a felony, and misdemeanor making false statements on applications for insurance.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Morrison and Glaspy, who are friends, of telling insurance claim investigators with Integon Indemnity Corp. that Glaspy was injured in a collision while driving her vehicle May 22, 2021.

According to the criminal summonses, Glaspy was not in her vehicle at the time and couldn’t be injured as a result of this crash.

Special agents served both Glaspy and Morrison with criminal summonses on Dec. 16, 2021.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20% of your insurance premium goes to cover the cost of fraud. That’s why I’m aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may report fraud anonymously by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What should you do if you’re caught in a multi-car pileup?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

2 teens shot in fight at NC prep basketball tournament Wednesday night, police say

  • Updated

Two teens were shot late Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Catawba College in Salisbury during a high school basketball tournament game, according to the Salisbury Police Department. It happened around 8 p.m., police say, after a fight broke out in the lobby of the Goodwin Gymnasium. “The status of the victims’ injuries are unknown at this time,” Salisbury police said in a news release. “One juvenile was ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts