 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Concord fire marshal issues burning ban
0 Comments

City of Concord fire marshal issues burning ban

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Concord

The City of Concord issued a burn ban Monday that coincides with the ban issued by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture that took effect on Nov. 29.

 City of Concord

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a ban that prohibits burning within 100 feet of a structure. The ban is effective for all areas within the city limits beginning November 30, 2021 until further notice.

The city’s burning ban coincides with the ban issued by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture that took effect on November 29 at 5:00 p.m., which prohibits all open burning conducted more than 100 feet from a structure, until further notice.

Any previously issued burning permits are now invalid and fires should be extinguished immediately. This includes any outdoor burning at a residence. Anyone in violation of the burning ban could receive a citation/fine. The issuance of new burning permits has also been suspended.

The open burning ban is authorized by the City of Concord’s Fire Prevention Division per the N.C. State Building Code: Fire Prevention Code Section 307, and Chapter 34 of the City of Concord’s Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance to help prevent the potential for increased wildfires due to extremely dry weather conditions within the city and state.

Open burning includes the burning of leaves, branches, and other plant material in addition to the use of recreational fires, bonfires, and outdoor fireplaces. The ban does not apply to cooking fires, such as grills or outdoor cookers. In all cases, it is illegal to burn trash, lumber, tires, newspapers, plastics, or other non-vegetative materials. Residents should be especially careful with any potential ignition sources such as cigarettes or sparks from lawn equipment.

For more information, please contact the Concord Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division at (704) 920-5517.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Atlanta man stopped in Henderson County gets 177-225 months for trafficking in meth

  • Updated

Nov. 17—On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Chief Superior Court Judge Peter Knight sentenced Damian Lewis Furtch, 36, of Atlanta, to 177-225 months (14 years, nine months to 18 years, nine months) in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine. According to court records and Tuesday's sentencing hearing, on Feb. 19, 2019 at around midnight, Henderson County deputies stopped Furtch for following a vehicle too ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts