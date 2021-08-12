City of Kannapolis Fire Department presents awards

KANNAPOLIS – Members of the Kannapolis Fire Department were recently recognized during an awards reception. The awards were given to firefighters and staff who went above and beyond expectations, not only while dealing with emergency incidents, but also in administrative roles and in their assistance to the community.

“It is always a privilege for the administration to honor each of our members who stand out in their efforts to provide exceptional service to our community members. The fact that the majority of these recipients were nominated by peers and supervisors makes it much more special. This is only a snapshot of what our personnel do on a daily basis and for that, I could not be prouder,” stated Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff.

Awardees included:

Firefighter Red Heart Award- Steven Tilley- While operating on a hose line at a multi-alarm fire, Firefighter Tilley was injured, requiring months of rehabilitation. After a year away, Tilley has returned to his full firefighter duties.

Firefighter Red Heart Award- Joe Simmons, Jeremy Brown, Hugh Barnes, Jeremy Abernethy- While battling a fire in a two-story house, an explosion erupted injuring the four members. All four have returned to active duty.