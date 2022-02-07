 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cocaine, methamphetamine, other drugs found during police search
Donuell Rodricus Johnson

Donuell Rodricus Johnson was arrested on several drug-related charges following the completion of a search warrant. 

 Kannapolis Police Department

On February 2, 2022, Investigators with the Kannapolis Police Department Vice/Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an address on Kingston Drive after a lengthy investigation.

During the search, officers located cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, promethazine and US currency inside the residence.

Upon completion of the investigation, Donuell Rodricus Johnson was arrested and charged with the following: Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession w/ Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I CS (Ecstasy), Maintain Dwelling for CS (F) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Johnson was issued a $250,000 secured bond.

