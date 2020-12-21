Concord Cops and kids event, keeping the tradition

She and her boys moved to Concord when Ezra and Eli were 3 years old. The boys both attend Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary, where Riddick is the SRO.

While the process looks different this year, Patrina said she and her boys were grateful the program was making it work.

Later, after the lights and sirens parade made its way to the club, officers parked next to their kids' cars to transfer the gifts.

Officer Riddick said choosing Ezra and Eli as his adopted kids was intentional.

"I try to spend as much time as I can in the class rooms," Riddick said. "I like to hang out with them on the playground, when they go to the gym, in the cafeteria, I tried to get as much face time as I could with them, pre-COVID. Through that relationship, you just get to know them. As soon as I saw their paperwork come through, I said I absolutely have to have them."

Riddick said being a part of Cops and Kids as all about giving back in a season when people need it most, especially in a pandemic.

"The whole reason why I became an SRO, especially at an elementary school, is to make a difference in these kids' lives, and if I can do one thing for them to remember me, then my job is done," Riddick said.