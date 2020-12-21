Concord Cops and kids event, keeping the tradition

CONCORD — While N.C. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 64's annual Cops and Kids event looked a bit different this year, kids and their parents were still anticipating the lights and sirens parade as officers brought presents to the Cabarrus Boys and Girls Club Saturday morning.
Officers would usually enjoy breakfast with their kids and families before heading out for a morning of shopping. But due to COVID-19, the program was reworked to accommodate social distancing.
Officers of the FOP Lodge 64 met at the Kannapolis Walmart on Supercenter Drive around 8:45 a.m. with shopping lists in hand. While the officers set to work, families made their way to the Cabarrus Boys and Girls club, parking in a designated spot.
Kids and their parents were instructed to wait in their cars until the officers arrived. While the event was a bit physically distanced this year, the Hodges family sat in their car with 11-year-old twins Ezra and Eli Hodges discussing action figures and card games.
Their mom, Patrina Hodges said being a part of Cops and Kids was extra special this year, since her boys' school resource officer was their adoptive officer for the day.
"This is our first year being adopted. We have known Officer Riddick since we were in kindergarten there. He is a good guy and Cabarrus County police officers are good guys. We are happy to be a part of this, this year," she said.
She and her boys moved to Concord when Ezra and Eli were 3 years old. The boys both attend Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary, where Riddick is the SRO.
While the process looks different this year, Patrina said she and her boys were grateful the program was making it work.
Later, after the lights and sirens parade made its way to the club, officers parked next to their kids' cars to transfer the gifts.
Officer Riddick said choosing Ezra and Eli as his adopted kids was intentional.
"I try to spend as much time as I can in the class rooms," Riddick said. "I like to hang out with them on the playground, when they go to the gym, in the cafeteria, I tried to get as much face time as I could with them, pre-COVID. Through that relationship, you just get to know them. As soon as I saw their paperwork come through, I said I absolutely have to have them."
Riddick said being a part of Cops and Kids as all about giving back in a season when people need it most, especially in a pandemic.
"The whole reason why I became an SRO, especially at an elementary school, is to make a difference in these kids' lives, and if I can do one thing for them to remember me, then my job is done," Riddick said.
One officer was unable to attend the Cops and Kids event but ensured his kid and family weren't forgotten. The officer was one of three who responded to the scene Wednesday evening after Officers Jason Shuping and Kaleb Robinson were shot at a Sonic on Gateway Lane.
Later that night, the officer was placed on administrative leave, as is protocol. But before he left, the officer ensured someone would take over his Cops and Kids family.
Officer Chrislynn Daugherty said she gladly took on the job, and was touched by the officer's concern.
"Even after all he has been through," Daugherty paused. "That's the type of person he is. He wanted to make sure this kid was going to have a good Christmas."
Master Police Officer Matt Nichols, the head organizer, said that sentiment rang true for every officer involved. While COVID-19 prevented FOP Lodge 64 from carrying out its usual fundraising, there were still funs available from previous years to allow each child $200 for toys ad clothes. There were 37 families served at the event, opposed to 40 or 50. The lodge cut down the number due to COVID-19.
Forgoing the traditional breakfast with officers and kids, each family was given a Chick-fil-a breakfast gift card. They were also handed two medium pizzas, cheese and pepperoni, and breadsticks from Hungry Howie's Pizza.
The Kannapolis Walmart also donated a PS5 to be raffled off later in 2021 to help raise funds for the lodge.
And more in the spirit of giving, Taylor Burchett, 17, daughter of Cabarrus County Sheriff's Captain Teresa Burchett, organized Christmas meals for the families from the AWSUM Club. Each family received a bag with mac 'n cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy, brownies, and a Food Lion gift card to purchase meat.
