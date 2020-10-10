Concord estimates Fire Station 12 to be completed next November

CONCORD — The City of Concord has approved a contractor for the future Fire Station 12 project on Roberta Road, during Thursday’s city council meeting.
The city used the design build method, which relies on qualifications, to decide on a contractor opposed to the bid method, where the company with the lowest bid is selected for the project. The fire station and the NC Highway 49 water main project, both approved in the meeting, were the first design build projects the city has implemented.
Council member Brian King asked why the city chose to use a design build for this project, during the Tuesday work session.
“Normally, I think we would come up with a design, bid it out and come to the lowest qualified bidder, but in this case we are doing a design build situation,” he said.
Engineering Director Sue Hyde said that the nature of the project made it a better fit for a design build.
“In the case of the fire station, it is all about time,” she said. “The fire department would like to have this station up and operational by the end of the recruitment class.”
She said the city is looking for an opening date by the end of next November.
The fire station will be approximately 18,690 square feet and is preliminarily estimated at $5,900,000. Fire Station 12, Hyde said, will be similar to the build and look of Fire Station 11. The new project will also have a pre-engineered frame with a façade of brick.
The project will have a fixed fee for pre-construction services and a guaranteed maximum price that will be brought to council for approval at a later date.
The city chose D. R. Reynolds Company Inc. for the project through a tanking and interview system. Eighteen contractors responded to the city’s request sent out August 5 for qualification statements for the project. After a committee of four fire personnel and three engineering personnel whittled the list down to six through a qualifications ranking system, the committee interviews the remaining contractors and ultimately chose D. R. Reynolds.
The company has constructed of 26 fire stations since 2008 across North Carolina. D. R. Reynolds is teaming with Pinnacle Architecture P.A., GAR Engineering and CESI to deliver the project.
During its Tuesday work session, Councilperson Jennifer Parsley asked City Manager Lloyd Payne about how much the city was investing in the project.
“These are large investments, so as we continue to grow, we have to keep up with the response time and all of those things,” she said. “But that is a question I am often asked is, are we getting too fancy or the school board gets questions on building schools and things of that nature.”
Payne said the features of a fire station are particular to its uses and service needs.
“There is minimum criteria we have in this case and in consultation with Chief Williams about the need of the department,” he said. “Each fire station is not built from a cookie cutter approach, depending on what type of fire apparatuses are going in there. We want to build facilities that outlive many of us and we want the quality of that build to be something that citizens and visitors alike can drive by and look at it and say that’s a good looking city building.”
