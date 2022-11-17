Concord Fire Department to conduct live-fire training exercise

CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department will conduct a live-fire training exercise in an acquired structure at 708 Arbor Street Northeast Friday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the training exercise, a portion of Arbor Street Northeast will be closed and residents in the area may see smoke and can expect a large fire department presence at the scene.

The live-fire training is a culmination training event for the Recruit Academy that graduates in December. Live-fire training is an essential element in the development and advancement of skills for firefighters, and prepares them for conditions they will face during a real emergency.

During the training exercise, Arbor Street Northeast will be closed between Palaside Drive Northeast and Earl Avenue Northeast from approximately 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Uwharrie Bank and Salon Verde will remain accessible using Church Street N, Palaside Drive Northeast, and Earl Avenue Northeast. Please see the attached closure map.

Motorists traveling through the area and residents are reminded this is a training exercise only. Motorists are asked to keep traffic flowing and individuals should only call 911 if they are experiencing a life-threating emergency.