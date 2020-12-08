Concord fire fighters quarantined, isolated due to COVID-19

The Concord Fire Department is down 24 personnel due to contact with the novel coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Concord Fire Department has 14 quarantined individuals and 10 individuals that have self-isolated due to potential exposure.

These individuals work in several areas of the Concord Fire Department and are not limited to one particular station.

Concord Public Information Officer Allyson Summitt provided a statement on the state of the Concord Fire Department:

"The City of Concord is following CDC guidance regarding self-isolation and quarantine. As with all City of Concord employees, fire department personnel have adhered to this guidance and worked both internally and with our partners at CHA to follow contract tracing protocols. With 223 suppression certified personnel on staff, full fire protection and medical assistance within the City of Concord remains unhindered."

This comes after Cabarrus County has seen a heavy spike in cases since November. According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, the county has had 7,945 reported COVID-19 cases with 11.1% percent positive rate in testing. There are also 70 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county.