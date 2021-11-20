Concord Fire puts out residential fire on Barley Street S.W.

No one was injured in the fire at a residence on Barley Street S.W. Thursday night.

Around 10:08 p.m. on Nov. 18, Concord Fire received a call for a residential structure fire at 4238 Barley St. SW. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes and confirmed a working fire in the garage of the home.

Concord Fire Department had the fire under control within six minutes of arriving on the scene. There were no injuries to report. A total of four engines, two ladders, two battalion chiefs and a safety officer responded with 27 firefighters.

The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Harrisburg Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS and City of Concord Police department. Fire Investigation determined that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.