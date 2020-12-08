Concord Fire receives SAVE Award after protecting two children in car crash

A Concord deputy fire marshal received the state SAVE Award on Tuesday morning after helping to install two children's car seats that kept an infant and child safe in a car crash.
A Cabarrus County family made an appointment July 16 for a car seat installation and check with Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Hunt. He installed an infant and a front-facing car seat for the family. Not long after the installation, the family was involved in a car crash with both children in the vehicle. The family emailed Hunt's supervisor, thanking the Concord Fire Department for its help in installing the car seats and crediting Hunt with saving their children's lives.
Concord Fire Station 3 is a permanent check-in station for Safe Kids N.C., an organization that helps prevent injuries in children under 19 years old by checking car seats and other safety measures to ensure they are installed safely and correctly.
Department of Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Commissioner Mike Causey presented Hunt with the SAVE Award on Tuesday for his work in educating parents about proper car seat installation and keeping children safe. SAVE Awards are presented to individuals or organizations that go beyond the call of duty to save lives.
"I wanted to personally come and present this award to show the importance of the Safe Kids North Carolina program and what it means for child safety in this state for a number of reasons," Causey said. "I read the grateful letter from the parents who were so appreciative of what Brad Hunt has done with properly fitting their seat, because shortly after, they were involved in a serious accident that could have been a deadly accident, but because of the proper fitting, both of the children in those child safety seats didn't get a scratch."
Cassi Pope, the Cabarrus County coordinator for Safe Kids N.C., said properly installed car seats are vital in keeping children safe.
"It is sometimes hard for parents to know exactly how to do it," Pope said. "We are here to help educate the parents and to help them learn how to properly use the seat. We are not just an installation service, we have that education aspect that helps parents learn to do it themselves."
In addition to handout information, Safe Kids N.C. provides dolls at appropriate-age sizes to help parents practice securing their children in the car seats. Safe Kids N.C. also offers reduced-cost car seats to parents that fit certain requirements. Safe Kids N.C. was paused for six weeks due to the pandemic, but despite the short break, the organization has continued to see similar installation numbers to last year, Pope said.
Since the pandemic, the Concord Fire Department has helped install 220 car seats and has fit 11 reduced-cost seats. The department had its largest check-in months during the pandemic in May. And while the holiday season is usually a busy check-in time, because there is less travel this year, there hasn't been the traditional uptick in checks.
Deputy Fire Marshal Hunt said having the fire department check car seats helps save lives because they have seen many seats installed incorrectly.
"It is important because when you have a child seat in the car, you need to ensure they are installed properly," Hunt said. "We get about 90% of them that are installed incorrectly, whether they are too loose, whether the child's harness isn't fitting them properly or the recline position for rear facing isn't right."
Seats also have to be installed according to manufacturer specifications.
"You want to make sure everything is fit the way the seat has been crash-tested," Hunt said.
For Hunt, receiving the award was a testament to how important his work and Safe Kids' work is for Cabarrus County families.
"It makes you feel good any time that you are doing your job that you normally do, and you see that there is a definite reason why we do it," Hunt said. "We try to do it the proper way every time, and you get a story like that, and it makes you feel pretty good."
