Concord Fire receives SAVE Award after protecting two children in car crash

A Concord deputy fire marshal received the state SAVE Award on Tuesday morning after helping to install two children's car seats that kept an infant and child safe in a car crash.

A Cabarrus County family made an appointment July 16 for a car seat installation and check with Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Hunt. He installed an infant and a front-facing car seat for the family. Not long after the installation, the family was involved in a car crash with both children in the vehicle. The family emailed Hunt's supervisor, thanking the Concord Fire Department for its help in installing the car seats and crediting Hunt with saving their children's lives.

Concord Fire Station 3 is a permanent check-in station for Safe Kids N.C., an organization that helps prevent injuries in children under 19 years old by checking car seats and other safety measures to ensure they are installed safely and correctly.

Department of Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Commissioner Mike Causey presented Hunt with the SAVE Award on Tuesday for his work in educating parents about proper car seat installation and keeping children safe. SAVE Awards are presented to individuals or organizations that go beyond the call of duty to save lives.