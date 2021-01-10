Concord man among those arrested in Washington; GOP on social media blackout

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cabarrus County Republican Party is calling for a “Social Media Blackout,’ asking its members to avoid posting to social media for the next 30 days.

The move comes after several social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, have blocked or banned President Donald J. Trump from their sites. Many are blaming the President for inciting protestors in Washington last week, many who stormed into the Capitol.

This is an email message sent out by the Cabarrus GOP to its membership Saturday evening:

“Today, the Cabarrus County Republican Party is announcing a 30-day blackout on all of our social media channels, effective immediately.

“Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and others have become increasingly authoritarian in the enforcement of their community standards. Their heavy-handed moderation practices are disproportionately employed against conservative voices. We understand the need to restrict illegal activity on social media platforms, but we stand in solidarity with those who have been unfairly targeted. We want to make it very clear that we expect “Big Tech” to support free speech and facilitate the open discussion of ideas on their platforms.