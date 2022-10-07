 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord man arrested on sexual offenses involving children

Larry Ray Melton

Larry Ray Melton was charged with three counts of sexual offenses involving children. He is being held under a $3,000,000 bond.

 Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office charged Larry Ray Melton, 51, of Concord with sex offenses involving children.

The investigation began October 2022. A victim disclosed sexual abuse that occurred between 2000 and 2002.

Melton is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $3,000,000 secured bond. He is currently charged with two counts of first degree rape of a child under 13 years of age and one count of first degree sexual offense against a child under 13 years of age.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has additional information, please, contact Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.

