Concord man arrested on sexual offenses involving children

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office charged Larry Ray Melton, 51, of Concord with sex offenses involving children.
The investigation began October 2022. A victim disclosed sexual abuse that occurred between 2000 and 2002.
Melton is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $3,000,000 secured bond. He is currently charged with two counts of first degree rape of a child under 13 years of age and one count of first degree sexual offense against a child under 13 years of age.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has additional information, please, contact Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.