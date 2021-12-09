Concord man confesses to killing wife following domestic dispute, CPD says

The Concord Police Department has charged 65-year-old Reginald McDonald with one count of first-degree murder.

On Dec. 8 at 11:30 p.m., officers from the Concord Police Department responded to 1175 Tangle Ridge Dr. SE in Concord in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arriving on scene officers made contact with McDonald who admitted he had shot his wife, Joann Carroll-McDonald, following a domestic dispute. McDonald was taken into custody without incident. Carroll-McDonald died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

McDonald was charged with one count of first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Cabarrus County jail under no bond.