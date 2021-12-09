 Skip to main content
Concord man confesses to killing wife following domestic dispute, CPD says
Concord man confesses to killing wife following domestic dispute, CPD says

Reginald McDonald

Reginald McDonald was charged with one count of first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Cabarrus County jail under no bond.

The Concord Police Department has charged 65-year-old Reginald McDonald with one count of first-degree murder.

On Dec. 8 at 11:30 p.m., officers from the Concord Police Department responded to 1175 Tangle Ridge Dr. SE in Concord in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arriving on scene officers made contact with McDonald who admitted he had shot his wife, Joann Carroll-McDonald, following a domestic dispute. McDonald was taken into custody without incident. Carroll-McDonald died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

McDonald was charged with one count of first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Cabarrus County jail under no bond.

