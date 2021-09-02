 Skip to main content
Concord man faces murder charge after 3-year-old found dead in home
Concord man faces murder charge after 3-year-old found dead in home

Alex Dewayne Blount

The Concord  Police  Department arrested Alex Dewayne Blount for murder after investigating a 911 call from someone stating that a 3-year-old was found in bed unresponsive.

 Concord Police Department

The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount of Concord, N.C. with one count of murder.

On August 29, 2021 at 9:34 AM, Officers from the Concord Police Department responded to an assist EMS call at 1215 Central Dr. NW. The reporting person advised that a 3-year-old child was found in bed unresponsive. At 9:37 AM, Cabarrus County EMS pronounced the child deceased.

The Concord Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division was notified and at the conclusion of their investigation, Alex Dewayne Blount was charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in the Cabarrus County jail under $1,000,000.00 bond.

