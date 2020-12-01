Concord Mills entrance closes as city gears up for holiday traffic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To avoid gridlock in the mall parking lot, the Concord Police Department plans to block entering traffic at all three open entrances, entrances 3, 4 and Carolina Lilly Lane, until traffic thins. The entrances will then be opened back up.

The Concord transportation Department plans to monitor and adjust transportation signals to keep traffic flowing during those peak days. Signs and message boards will guide drivers coming off of I-85 through mall traffic.

Concord Police are also alerting shops to vehicle break-ins. The police department put a notice on social media Nov. 20 to alert shoppers to a string of linked vehicle break-ins, noting one instance where a vehicle was broken into after the driver left a bank.

Police are asking residents to stay aware as they shop and to take all valuables from their vehicle or hide them before exiting, Captain Vashon Clark stated. Residents should also be aware after withdrawing cash, placing it in a purse or wallet.