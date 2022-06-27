Concord police arrest four in connection with deadly May shooting

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department arrested four in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in May.

The police department responded to a report of gunshots at the 1600 block of Samuel Adams Circle — the Parkway Station Apartments — Monday, May 30, at approximately 5:16 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, Raekwon Deondre Berry, 26, inside of his apartment deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim was also located in an adjacent apartment also suffering from gunshot wounds that penetrated the apartment wall. The second victim, 28, was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that four offenders arrived in two separate vehicles at the apartment complex earlier that the morning and remained in the parking lot until they forcibly entered Berry’s apartment. They fired multiple rounds once inside the apartment, striking Berry multiple times, killing him.

Investigators with the Concord Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division identified four suspects pursuant to an extensive investigation. With assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crime Gun Suppression Team, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the Gastonia Police Department and the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police were able to arrest the following offenders without incident.

Police arrested:

Germarcus Rashad Sellers, 24, of Charlotte

Carlton James Harris, 20, of Gastonia

Joshua Lewis Fortune, 30, of Greensboro

Sheldon Eugene Little, 28, of Greensboro

All four offenders are currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under no bond.

The Concord Police Department extended its deepest condolences to Berry's family. Chief Gary Gacek also gave a statement.

“I am proud of the work of our investigators assigned to this case and their ability to bring these four bad actors to justice,” Gacek said. “Cases like these that begin with limited information require tenacity, commitment, and teamwork in putting the facts of the incident together. his case spanned multiple law enforcement jurisdictions and covered over 130 miles along the Interstate 85 corridor. We are thankful for the support and assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Gastonia Police Department, the Greensboro Police Department, the North Carolina State Bauru of Investigation and the United States Secret Service. The outcome highlights the regional commitment to suppressing violent crime and holding bad actors accountable for their actions."