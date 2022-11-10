Concord police charge second suspect in International Drive shooting

Concord Police arrested second suspect in a shooting death that occurred last month on International Drive Northwest, according to a press release from Concord Police

Investigators with the Concord Police Department arrested a second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, Thursday, Nov. 10, for first degree murder in the shooting death of Travoris Richardson Oct. 7, near the 400 block of International Drive Northwest in Concord. Redfearn was arrested with the assistance of United States Marshals Service and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, at 6126 Bennettsville Ln. Apt. 302 in Charlotte, police said

Redfearn is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (704) 920-5000, or to remain anonymous call (704) 93-CRIME.