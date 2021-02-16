Concord Police Department to commission Fallen Officer Memorial

The Concord Police Department plans to place a Fallen Officer Memorial Outside of the department.

The Concord City Council approved the use of city funds for the project at its meeting last week.

Chief Gary Gacek went over the plans for the memorial with the council at its work session.

The department plans to commission bronze sculpture artist and firefighter Austin Weishel for the memorial.

Weishel completed one of Colorado’s Fire Academies at 18 and was later certified in First Aid, CPR and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Wild Land firefighting, HAZMAT and others. At age 19, he received his first commission to create a life-size fireman for the Windsor-Severance Fire Department.

He has created several other sculptures and memorials including one in Washington D.C., which the Washington Post named the most popular monument in 2014.

Gacek said the department wants Weishel to make a life-size sculpture of a Concord Police officer for the memorial. There will be a plaque on the back with a dedication to all of CPD’s fallen offices.

