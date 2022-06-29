Concord police fires officer who shot burglary suspect in February

CONCORD — Body camera footage shows that a Concord Police officer fired a total of six times at an unarmed man ultimately killing him, attorneys for the deceased man’s family said.

Brandon Combs, a 29-year-old from Gastonia, was shot and killed Feb. 13 by then Concord officer Timothy Larson at the Modern Nissan located along Concord Parkway South.

Larson, was fired from the Concord Police Department May 20. He had been with the department since January of 2020.

Suspected car thief shot and killed by Concord officer A burglary suspect died after being shot by a Concord police officer early Sunday at Modern …

Following the February shooting, Concord Police initially stated that Larson discovered a vehicle burglary in progress at the dealership. Police stated that Larson and Combs had been in a physical confrontation before Larson shot Combs.

Attorneys for Combs' family said body camera footage does not support those statements.

Virginia Tayara, Combs’ mother, and her attorneys spoke in front of the Concord City Hall and Concord Police Department Tuesday, June 28.

Her attorneys were able to view the body camera footage after a petition submitted to court was approved.

They stated that the video did not show any physical altercation. Instead, it appeared as if Combs was trying to flee. The attorneys also stated that Combs was not armed.

The attorneys said the footage showed Larson arriving at the dealership where he found Combs trying to start a vehicle. Larson asked Combs to show his hands and Combs complied.

Later, Larson told Combs to get out of the vehicle and get on the ground. Combs is then seen leaving the vehicle and fleeing to the squad car.

Once Combs was inside, Larson is seen firing at Combs five times, before stopping to call dispatch. Then he fired at Combs again.

The Independent Tribune does not have access to the body camera footage. Under N.C. state law, law enforcement body camera footage can only be released following a petition to the court and a judge’s approval.

Following an investigation, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation submitted its case file to Cabarrus County District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven earlier in June, an SBI spokesperson said.

According to a disciplinary report, the Concord Police Department chose to fire Larson after he gave untruthful statements and refused to answer multiple questions during the department's internal investigation.

But it appears those untrue statements and unanswered questions were not directly related to the actual shooting.

Tayara spoke in front of the department and City Hall Tuesday calling for action from the district attorney.

“They took my son. He murdered him. He shot him in cold blood,” Tayara said.

Tayara also said she wants Larson to be held accountable and wants the Concord Police Department to make changes to prevent this type of event.

The family's attorneys said they want Vaneekhoven to charge Larson with a crime or take the case before a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Now that the district attorney’s office has the SBI case file, Vaneekhoven will decide whether to file charges. According to the family's attorney's, the district attorney plans to review the case over the next several weeks.

The Concord Police Department also provided this statement:

“At the Concord Police Department, it is our top priority to protect the rights, health and safety of all members of the community and we make it our mission to embrace transparency and accountability,” the PD said in a statement. “We voluntarily choose to involve the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) following any officer-involved shooting in order to ensure an impartial investigation. We continue to cooperate with the SBI, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Combs’ family attorneys. We understand how difficult this time is for the Combs family and we want to ensure they receive the answers they need to heal following the death of their loved one. Which is why to preserve the integrity of the independent review by the SBI and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office, as stated in the factual media release from February 13, we will not be commenting further on the case until the District Attorney’s Office completes their review."

The Concord Police Department declined to make any further comment until after the district attorney's office has fully reviewed the case.