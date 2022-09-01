 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord Police investigate deadly hit and run

Concord Police Department
CONCORD — The Concord Police Department is investigating a hit and run that took place in the parking lot of the Walmart on Thunder Road Northwest near Derita Road.

A representative of the department said the incident followed a dispute Thursday evening between two individuals over a parking space, according to the preliminary investigation.

The victim of the hit and run was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are currently speaking with a person of interest.

The department representative said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

