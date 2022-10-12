Concord police make arrest in death of Kannapolis man, looking for one other suspect

CONCORD — Concord Police made an arrest Wednesday in the shooting of a Kannapolis man that occurred Friday, Oct. 7. Police are still looking for one other suspect.

Investigators with the Concord Police Department arrested Robert Lamar Redfearn Jr. Oct. 12 for first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Travoris Richardson, 31, near the 400 block of International Drive Northwest in Concord.

Richardson, who was from Kannapolis, was shot to death at a bus stop located on Corporate Drive Northwest Friday, Oct. 7. Witnesses at the scene saw a man walk up to Richardson at the bus stop and shoot him, police said.

Redfearn was arrested with the assistance of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 1800-E Prospect Drive in Charlotte.

Police have identified and are looking for a second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or to remain anonymous, call 704-93-CRIME.