Concord Police Memorial
  • Updated
A new police memorial statue and plaques were unveiled at a candlelight vigil Thursday, Dec. 16, outside the Concord Police Department.

The community gathered in front of the police department for the unveiling of a new Fallen Officer Memorial. It honors the memory of two fallen officers; one that died more than 120 years ago, and another that was killed exactly one year ago.

The new statue is called The Fallen. Created by Loveland, Colorado, artist Austin Weishal, it depicts an officer in a Concord Honor Guard uniform standing at parade rest watching over a sacred space…a tear coming from his left eye.

