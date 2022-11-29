Concord Police search for missing woman last seen Nov. 4

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Paula Cox Rankin.

Rankin was last seen Nov. 4, and family members last spoke with her by telephone Nov. 6.

Rankin is a 47-year-old white female, 5’08” tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has reddish hair and blue eyes.

Rankin is possibly traveling in a dark colored GMC Envoy. No registration information is available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paula Cox Rankin is asked to contact 9-1-1, the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at (704) 93CRIME to remain anonymous.