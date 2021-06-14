Concord Police seek help identifying suspect in 7Eleven robbery

Concord, NC: Concord Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying the individual pictured below that was involved in an armed robbery on June 13th, 2021.

The incident occurred at the 7Eleven/Exxon located at 3700 Concord Pkwy S. Concord, NC.

The suspect arrived at the business on foot and as soon as the clerk was alone, he entered the business, pointed a black handgun at the clerk, and demanded money and the clerk’s phone.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6’0” tall, 150-180 pounds, black Nike sweatshirt, black jeans, black shoes. The male has short twisty braids and displayed a black handgun. He was carrying a black Nike bookbag and was last seen running across Concord Pkwy S. down Pitts School Rd.

If you are able to identify the below suspects, or if you have any information that would aid in this investigation, please contact Concord Police Department 704-920- 5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.