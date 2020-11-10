 Skip to main content
Concord reminds residents of candle safety after early morning fire
A fire broke out at a residence on Powder Street SW destroying 50 percent of the home and possessions. The fire is still underinvestigstion by the Concord Fire Marshal, but the city is reminding residents to remember lit candles.

CONCORD — At approximately 1:58 Tuesday morning, Concord Fire Department received a 911 call for a structure fire made from an occupant of the residence on Powder Street SW. 

Crews arrived within four minutes of dispatch to find an active fire within the home. 

A total of six companies and additional personnel responded to the scene on Powder St. SW, where five adult occupants and four dogs had safely exited the home. Crews were able to control the fire within 15 minutes of arrival, resulting in the preservation of approximately 50 percent of the home and belongings.

In addition to the American Red Cross assisting the family, Concord Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Cabarrus County EMS.

While Concord Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate, Concord Fire and Fire Marshal's Office would like to remind everyone of candle safety as holiday and winter months approach.  

According to the NFPA, from "2014-2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 7,610  home structure fires that were started by candles per year. These fires caused an annual average of 81  deaths, 677  injuries, and $278 million in direct property damage".

 

