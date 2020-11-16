Concord tire store victim identified, felon charged with murder

Jeremy Monty Spann, 39, of Lynchburg, S.C., was charged with one count of Murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in the Cabarrus County Jail with a $2 million bond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the suspect, Spann, was in custody, police found an employee, Wallace, deceased inside of Discount Tire from a gunshot wound. Hughes stated that it appeared the employee had been dead for some time.

Wallace was shot during an altercation with Spann, Concord Police revealed in its Monday statement.

Police were aware that Wallace was inside of the building during the standoff but were unsure of the person's status.

"Initially when we responded, we had the information about one employee there, but we did not know what the status of that employee was at the time," Hughes stated.

Officials delayed releasing the victim's identity in order to notify the family.

During the standoff, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department were brought on scene in order to assist local agencies.

"Typically, we do not have these types of events occur in Concord," Hughes said.