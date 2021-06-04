Concord woman found dead in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE - A Concord woman was found dead in east Charlotte May 29, following a welfare check.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responded to a welfare check near Biscayne Drive where officers then located a deceased female, 29-year-old Ashly Marie Marquez. She was determined to have been shot.

Concord Police Department assisted in the investigation.

After being brought in for questioning, June Kennard Brantley, 31, and Troy Ricardo Privette Jr., 30, were arrested.

Brantley was charged with First Degree Murder and concealing a death, and Privette was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and concealing a death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or they can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.