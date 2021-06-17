CPD apprehend burglary suspect

CONCORD — Concord Police Department have located a suspect in burglaries in the area.

Monday, June 14, around 4 p.m., apprehended Darrell Mason. He had several outstanding warrants related to numerous property crimes that recently occurred in the Concord area, including burglary, motor vehicle break-ins, and financial card theft.

He was also the subject of an earlier media release where he was captured on surveillance in the act of committing crimes.

He is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $313,500 secured bond.

Anyone with more information on crimes Mason may have been involved in can contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers 704-93-CRIME