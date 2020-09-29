CPD assists FBI in child pornography arrests

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department assisted the Bureau of Investigation in arresting two Concord residents on child Pornography charges.

On September 25, 2020 the Concord Police Department assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in arresting Jeremy Nicholas Mynes on federal indictments for Possession of Child Pornography and Production of Child Pornography.

In addition to the federal charges, Concord Police also charged Mynes, and his girlfriend Destiny Myers, with Statutory Rape of a child under the age of thirteen and Statutory Sex Offense of a child under the age of thirteen.

Mynes was initially charged by Concord Police in July 2020 with two counts of 2nd Degree Exploitation of a Minor after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging that files containing child pornography had been downloaded by Mynes.

Mynes was taken into federal custody and is being held with no bond. Myers is in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $500,000 bond.