CPD charges man affiliated with Boy Scouts with indecent liberties with a minor

CONCORD — On Thursday, June 24, the Concord Police Department arrested and charged Ricky Lynn McClellan, 66, of Concord, with one count of Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

Officers began this investigation after receiving an anonymous tip of suspicious activity described as an older male (McClellan) and a younger child behind a dumpster near Carolina Mall. During interviews with investigators it was determined that McClellan victimized the child he was accompanying on June 24.

CPD said McClellan is suspected of victimizing other children as far back as the late 1980s. McClellan also claims to have been affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America for the past 40 years. CPD is continuing its investigation into McClellan’s past actions.

The public is encouraged to report any criminal activity they’re aware of involving McClellan.

McClellan is currently being held under $75,000.00 secure bond in the Cabarrus County Jail. The Concord Police Department asks for anyone with information that may aid in this investigation to call the Concord Police Department @ 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers @ 704-93- CRIME.