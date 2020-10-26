CPD charges man in fatal motorcycle, excavator crash

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department arrested a man for Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle after a vehicular crash that left person dead.
The Concord Police Department charged Glenn Allen Karl, 57 of Rockwell, North Carolina, Monday, October 26, with Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle (N.C. GS 20-141.4(a)(2), Improper Towing (N.C. GS 20-123), and Operating a Commercial Vehicle without Being Properly Licensed (N.C. GS 20-37.12(a) following an accident which left a motorcyclist dead.
On October 20 at 10:57 a.m., the Concord Police Department responded to the scene of a fatal vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist and a commercial motor vehicle on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and Wilshire Avenue SW. The commercial motor vehicle, driven by Karl, and owned by Massey Septic Tank Company in Mt.
Ulla, was traveling south on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard toward Wilshire Avenue SW. The vehicle, operated by Karl, was towing a mini excavator. The mini excavator became separated from the tow vehicle, crossed the centerline, and continued south on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard towards Wilshire Avenue SW in the northbound lane.
The motorcyclist, Leon Jefferson Howie Jr., 38 of Concord, was traveling north on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and struck the excavator head on. After colliding with Howie, the unsecure mini excavator continued south on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard in the northbound lane striking two other vehicles. Upon the arrival of emergency medical personnel, Howie was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Concord Police Department Public Safety Unit determined that the mini excavator being towed by Karl was not properly attached to the tow vehicle.
Furthermore, Karl was not property licensed to operate the vehicle.
Karl was given a $5,000.00 unsecured bond. His next appearance in Cabarrus County District Court on December 16, 2020.
The Concord Police Department extends our sincere thoughts and prayers to Leon Howie Jr.’s family and those that were tragically impacted by this incident.
