CPD charges man in fatal motorcycle, excavator crash

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department arrested a man for Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle after a vehicular crash that left person dead.

The Concord Police Department charged Glenn Allen Karl, 57 of Rockwell, North Carolina, Monday, October 26, with Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle (N.C. GS 20-141.4(a)(2), Improper Towing (N.C. GS 20-123), and Operating a Commercial Vehicle without Being Properly Licensed (N.C. GS 20-37.12(a) following an accident which left a motorcyclist dead.

On October 20 at 10:57 a.m., the Concord Police Department responded to the scene of a fatal vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist and a commercial motor vehicle on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and Wilshire Avenue SW. The commercial motor vehicle, driven by Karl, and owned by Massey Septic Tank Company in Mt.

Ulla, was traveling south on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard toward Wilshire Avenue SW. The vehicle, operated by Karl, was towing a mini excavator. The mini excavator became separated from the tow vehicle, crossed the centerline, and continued south on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard towards Wilshire Avenue SW in the northbound lane.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}